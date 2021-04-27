Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will report earnings per share of ($0.69) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.79) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.58). Ashford Hospitality Trust posted earnings of ($1.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($0.96). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.68). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 53.75% and a negative return on equity of 636.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.22.

NYSE AHT traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,443,995. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average of $2.76.

In related news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 83,215 shares in the company, valued at $178,912.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,352.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

