Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Invests $201,000 in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 10.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in CDW by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in CDW by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,819,000 after buying an additional 5,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in CDW by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

CDW opened at $183.11 on Tuesday. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $93.75 and a twelve month high of $184.58. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.84.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.58%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,435. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

