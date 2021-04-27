Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Has $11.21 Million Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $11,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 30.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 66,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,437 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 66,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 325,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,595,000 after acquiring an additional 34,841 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $51.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,044. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.41. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.93 and a 1 year high of $51.90.

