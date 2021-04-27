Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,606 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up about 1.2% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $1,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,322. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $900,979.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,036 shares of company stock worth $39,064,889 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.06.

CRM traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.44. The company had a trading volume of 90,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,000,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $215.92 billion, a PE ratio of 61.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $154.18 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.60.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

