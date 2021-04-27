Arion Price Hits $0.0099 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Arion has a market capitalization of $137,235.04 and $98.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arion has traded up 49.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00062074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.56 or 0.00281046 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $572.84 or 0.01041592 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00026950 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $397.26 or 0.00722340 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,081.79 or 1.00155700 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 13,856,701 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

