Ardevora Asset Management LLP Purchases 5,800 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 205,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $46,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,153,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,434 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,917,740,000 after buying an additional 1,103,795 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,857,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,967 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,633,545,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,959,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,323,882,000 after purchasing an additional 412,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock opened at $258.10 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $155.61 and a 52-week high of $260.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $184.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.25, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.67.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.00%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

