Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $51.36 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 290,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $51,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.91.

VRSK opened at $186.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.86. The company has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.18 and a 12-month high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.48%.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total value of $1,131,006.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,565.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,172. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.