Ardevora Asset Management LLP Decreases Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,398 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $49,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,202,604,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after buying an additional 1,217,637 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 333.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,432,152 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $318,697,000 after buying an additional 1,101,836 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $206,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $235.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $216.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $154.18 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.60.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.06.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 1,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $278,273.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,400.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $900,979.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 171,036 shares of company stock valued at $39,064,889. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

