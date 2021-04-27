Arden Trust Co Sells 140 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Arden Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 32.7% in the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the first quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 39,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 16,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 53,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,879,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.76.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $227.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.66 and a 12 month high of $230.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.49.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

