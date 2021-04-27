Arden Trust Co Has $920,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Arden Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $320,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 75,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,704,000. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $99.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.71. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $101.83.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

