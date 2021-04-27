Arden Trust Co Buys 132 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.2% in the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.4% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 260,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 50,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after buying an additional 7,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terry L. Blaker grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 25,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KMB opened at $130.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.94. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

