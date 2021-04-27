Arden Trust Co Acquires 1,575 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Arden Trust Co increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,194,000 after purchasing an additional 289,959 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,332,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 47,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,214,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $117.09 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.13 and a 52-week high of $117.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.23 and a 200 day moving average of $116.47.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

