Ardagh Group (ARD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Ardagh Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 132.97%. On average, analysts expect Ardagh Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ARD traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.72. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,823. The stock has a market cap of $517.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. Ardagh Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Ardagh Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.97%.

ARD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ardagh Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ardagh Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ardagh Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ardagh Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

