Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Gap Down to $28.97

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.97, but opened at $28.08. Arcutis Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $30.54, with a volume of 1,809 shares changing hands.

ARQT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of -3.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.38 and its 200-day moving average is $27.97.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.09. Research analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, CFO John W. Smither sold 1,250 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 10,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $280,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 862,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,206,548.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,005 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 62.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 42,377 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 110.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

