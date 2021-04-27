Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. 25,002 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 534,409 shares.The stock last traded at $34.38 and had previously closed at $35.68.

Specifically, Director Kathryn E. Falberg purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.35 per share, with a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 80,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,288.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yasunori Kaneko purchased 4,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.37 per share, with a total value of $129,652.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,712.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,674,133 shares of company stock valued at $221,046,652 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RCUS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $39.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.73.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.20.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.35 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 29.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 14,474 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. 60.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

