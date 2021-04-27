Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcimoto, Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. The Company offers two-seat and three-wheeled electric vehicles. It also provides bicycles and automotive parts. Arcimoto, Inc. is based in Eugene, United States. “

FUV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Aegis raised their target price on shares of Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arcimoto currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of FUV traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.19. 962,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,223. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.74. Arcimoto has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $36.80. The stock has a market cap of $400.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 126.41% and a negative net margin of 645.68%. The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcimoto will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUV. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcimoto in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,167,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arcimoto by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 160,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Arcimoto by 1,448.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 72,126 shares in the last quarter. Regis Management CO LLC acquired a new stake in Arcimoto in the 1st quarter valued at about $667,000. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arcimoto in the 1st quarter valued at about $551,000. 10.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

