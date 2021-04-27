Aravive’s (ARAV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 338.45% from the company’s previous close.

ARAV has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Aravive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

ARAV stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,794. Aravive has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $14.94. The stock has a market cap of $116.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 3.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.00.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.69 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Aravive will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Aravive by 1,213.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 27,641 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Aravive in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Aravive in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Aravive by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 12,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Aravive in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, HER negative breast cancer, uterine, pancreatic cancer, urothelial, and non-small-cell lung cancers.

