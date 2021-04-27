Aptose Biosciences (APS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Aptose Biosciences to post earnings of C($0.21) per share for the quarter.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported C($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C($0.01).

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

APS stock remained flat at $C$6.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 18.36 and a quick ratio of 17.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.20. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of C$4.32 and a 52-week high of C$12.62. The company has a market cap of C$579.91 million and a PE ratio of -7.73.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.