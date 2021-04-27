Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Cut by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,777 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.9% of First Financial Corp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 304.8% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 429.5% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 39,258 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Apple by 307.8% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 43,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 32,962 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Apple by 284.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,908,820 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,724,390,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Apple by 327.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 182,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,130,000 after purchasing an additional 139,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $134.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.55 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

