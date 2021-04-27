Apple (AAPL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Apple to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Apple to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AAPL stock opened at $134.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.46. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a twelve month low of $69.55 and a twelve month high of $145.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Apple stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,691 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

