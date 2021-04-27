Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APO. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 286.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $54.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $55.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Apollo Global Management’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.56%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.27.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $360,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Kleinman sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $6,250,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock worth $67,269,864. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.