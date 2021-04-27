Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 20.2% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in Anthem by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $864,703.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANTM stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $376.21. The company had a trading volume of 26,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,411. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $386.78. The company has a market capitalization of $92.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 23.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.48.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

