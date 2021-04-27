Anoncoin One Day Volume Reaches $427.00 (ANC)

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. Anoncoin has a total market capitalization of $353,556.98 and approximately $427.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded 40.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Anoncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000026 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Anoncoin Profile

Anoncoin (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Anoncoin’s official website is anoncoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

