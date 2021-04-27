Analysts Set Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Price Target at $46.20

Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.20.

NVTA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Invitae alerts:

NYSE NVTA traded up $1.09 on Monday, hitting $37.89. 3,231,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,429,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.40 and its 200 day moving average is $45.63. Invitae has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $61.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 2.11.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. The firm had revenue of $100.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million. Analysts predict that Invitae will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 18,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $778,506.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $1,176,189.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,135 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,514 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the third quarter worth about $503,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $876,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Invitae by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $485,000. 78.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.