Analysts Set Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) PT at GBX 616.33

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 616.33 ($8.05).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HWDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 677 ($8.85) to GBX 679 ($8.87) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of Howden Joinery Group stock traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 813.80 ($10.63). 1,398,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,768. The company has a market cap of £4.86 billion and a PE ratio of 32.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 753.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 696.71. Howden Joinery Group has a 12 month low of GBX 487.82 ($6.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 817.40 ($10.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 18.20 ($0.24) per share. This is a boost from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $9.10. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

In related news, insider Paul Hayes bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 714 ($9.33) per share, with a total value of £49,980 ($65,299.19).

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

