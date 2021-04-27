Analysts Set Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) PT at $11.87

Shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.87.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.25 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Benchmark cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 60,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Glu Mobile by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Glu Mobile by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLUU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.50. 8,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,316,314. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 416.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.27. Glu Mobile has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $12.95.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Glu Mobile’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Glu Mobile will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile, Inc engages in developing and publishing of mobile games. Its games include Disney Sorcerer’s Arena, Universe, Design Home, Diner Dash, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Restaurant Dash, Kim Kardashian Holywood, and Deer Hunter. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States of America; Americas excluding United States; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

