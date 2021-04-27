Analysts Set Expectations for Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will earn $2.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.42. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s FY2021 earnings at $10.07 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OAS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. MKM Partners started coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.

Shares of OAS stock opened at $73.31 on Monday. Oasis Petroleum has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $74.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OAS. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,596,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Valueworks LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $2,008,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 586.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,665,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,027 shares during the period.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

