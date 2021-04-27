Analysts Set Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) PT at $87.00

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLH. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

In related news, Director Rod Marlin sold 9,603 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $855,435.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,699.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $84,930.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,870 over the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,850,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,991,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at $13,538,000. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 455,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,631,000 after acquiring an additional 134,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth about $9,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.59. 2,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,762. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $91.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.69.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $796.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.62 million. As a group, analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.