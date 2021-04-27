Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $9.12 EPS.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PXD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.03.

Shares of PXD opened at $148.98 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $73.51 and a twelve month high of $169.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.06, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,476.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $587,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,545.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $847,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $1,200,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at $622,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.