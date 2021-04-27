Analysts Expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.83 Billion

Brokerages expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to post sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.78 billion and the highest is $2.90 billion. PulteGroup reported sales of $2.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year sales of $13.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.30 billion to $13.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.00 billion to $15.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PulteGroup.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PHM shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 68.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 74.9% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 29,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM stock traded up $2.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,987,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,356. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $26.09 and a 52 week high of $58.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.80 and a 200-day moving average of $46.43. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PulteGroup (PHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.