Analysts Expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) to Post $0.54 EPS

Analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Peapack-Gladstone Financial posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 671.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 million.

PGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hovde Group lowered Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.38. The company had a trading volume of 630 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,534. The firm has a market cap of $593.36 million, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $32.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $176,508.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Rikoon Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

