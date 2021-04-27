Analysts Expect Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Will Announce Earnings of $2.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) will post $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.42 and the highest is $2.63. Norfolk Southern posted earnings per share of $2.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full-year earnings of $11.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.41 to $11.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $12.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.68 to $13.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSC. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.82.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $281.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.53. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $157.48 and a fifty-two week high of $285.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. United Bank grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 78,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,841,000 after buying an additional 22,558 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $603,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

