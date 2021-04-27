Analysts Expect iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) to report ($0.48) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the lowest is ($0.55). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($1.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($2.35). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow iTeos Therapeutics.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.43).

A number of analysts have commented on ITOS shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. iTeos Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

ITOS traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.46. 5,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,652. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.11. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $47.61.

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $188,236.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $3,237,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $605,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Earnings History and Estimates for iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

