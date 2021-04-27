Analysts Expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) to Announce $1.12 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) will post $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19. Hancock Whitney posted earnings per share of ($1.36) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 182.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $4.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $4.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hancock Whitney.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.28) EPS.

HWC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.14.

HWC stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.56. The stock had a trading volume of 352,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,604. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.39. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $47.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $94,024.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,344.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $170,518.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 19,162 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,493,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,796,000 after acquiring an additional 80,641 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 233,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after acquiring an additional 25,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hancock Whitney (HWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.