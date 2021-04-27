Analysts Expect Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) will announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the lowest is ($0.66). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.71) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to ($2.42). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($2.63). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRNX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

CRNX traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.69. 7 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,387. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $23.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.28 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 304,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

