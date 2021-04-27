Analysts Expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.49. Civista Bancshares posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 23.92%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 156.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 32,413 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

CIVB stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.19. 58,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,870. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Civista Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $23.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

