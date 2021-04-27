Analysts Anticipate Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will announce $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.91. Synaptics reported earnings per share of $1.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $357.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.68 million.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.85.

Synaptics stock opened at $139.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $55.59 and a 52 week high of $144.45.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total value of $287,808.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,756.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 13,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total transaction of $1,650,449.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,600.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,768. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,869,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Synaptics by 321.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,887 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Synaptics by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,916,000 after acquiring an additional 47,303 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Synaptics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

