Analysts Anticipate Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to Post $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Perficient’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.67. Perficient reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perficient will report full year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRFT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Perficient in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Perficient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Shares of PRFT stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,414. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 63.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.49 and a 200-day moving average of $52.61. Perficient has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $66.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Perficient by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,547 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,642 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,604 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

