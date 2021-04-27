Analysts Anticipate Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.22 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) will report sales of $40.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.93 million and the highest is $43.70 million. Orion Energy Systems posted sales of $25.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $44.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.97 million. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 1.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Orion Energy Systems stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.30. 267,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.54 and a beta of 2.62. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.77.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OESX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,677,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,558,000 after acquiring an additional 52,912 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 912,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,003,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 517,812 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 39,522 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 294,864 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 129,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 2,776.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 279,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

