Analysts Anticipate Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.08). Oncternal Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 67.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oncternal Therapeutics.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 746.10% and a negative return on equity of 150.58%. The company had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.59 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ONCT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Oncternal Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCT traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,171,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,889. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,400,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.