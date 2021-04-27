Analysts Anticipate Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) to Announce $2.94 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) will report $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lear’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.57. Lear posted earnings per share of $2.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lear will report full-year earnings of $13.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.80 to $14.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $18.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.40 to $19.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEA. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

Shares of LEA opened at $189.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.86. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear has a twelve month low of $87.76 and a twelve month high of $196.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

In related news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lear by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,548,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $882,446,000 after purchasing an additional 20,661 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,420,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $862,046,000 after buying an additional 1,212,777 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at $282,014,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Lear by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,584,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $251,914,000 after purchasing an additional 15,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $104,958,000 after purchasing an additional 22,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

