Analysts Anticipate GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.03. GreenPower Motor reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GreenPower Motor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

GP traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,999. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.38. The stock has a market cap of $415.22 million and a PE ratio of -152.99. GreenPower Motor has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $34.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $3,461,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $632,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

