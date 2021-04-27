Analysts Anticipate CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.40 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) will announce $6.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.72 billion and the highest is $7.34 billion. CNH Industrial posted sales of $5.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full-year sales of $28.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.49 billion to $30.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $29.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.93 billion to $32.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on CNHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Vertical Research raised CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CNHI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,086. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $16.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.78 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

