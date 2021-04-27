Analysts Anticipate Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.20). Akoustis Technologies posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.78). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%.

AKTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

NASDAQ AKTS opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $520.16 million, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.63. Akoustis Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $19.15. The company has a quick ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.81.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,452,302. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,819,948 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 19,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

