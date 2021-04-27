Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.03. 160,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,121,664. Amkor Technology has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several research analysts have commented on AMKR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Amkor Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

In related news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 8,207 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $198,691.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,399.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 77,500 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $1,894,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,387,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 273,832 shares of company stock valued at $6,359,979. Insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

