Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.23 Billion

Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) will report $6.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Amgen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.38 billion and the lowest is $6.09 billion. Amgen posted sales of $6.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year sales of $26.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.93 billion to $26.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $27.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.18 billion to $28.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price target on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amgen from $279.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.14.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $1,302,778,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after buying an additional 1,179,665 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 4,644.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,616,000 after buying an additional 952,081 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,185,000 after acquiring an additional 568,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,028,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $236,578,000 after acquiring an additional 412,976 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $256.11. 67,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,621,750. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

