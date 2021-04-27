Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Ames National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Ames National has raised its dividend by 13.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

Get Ames National alerts:

ATLO stock opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. Ames National has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $27.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Ames National had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Ames National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ames National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.