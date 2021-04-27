Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Releases Earnings Results

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:AMP opened at $247.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.98 and a 200-day moving average of $204.32. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $106.78 and a one year high of $251.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

AMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.27.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total value of $450,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $2,443,727.22. Insiders sold a total of 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

