America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRMT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 227.5% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $191,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,233,091.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $149.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.98 million, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.70. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.47. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $228.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.62 million. On average, equities analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

America's Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

