American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Holdings Lowered by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. reduced its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 21.3% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 5,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $8,823,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $283,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.67.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $252.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.42 billion, a PE ratio of 59.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.35. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.17%.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.